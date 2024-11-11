Bellingham Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect who recently left a hospital.

Police are searching for Jason John, who left the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

John is described as being 5'11" and about 185 lbs.

He has a vertical red line tattoo intersecting his right eye, along with other facial tattoos and a neck tattoo on his left side. He was last seen wearing hospital scrubs.

The Bellingham Police Department has probable cause to arrest John for attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles, violation of a domestic violence order, and taking a motor vehicle without owner's permission.

BPD says John may be in the Cornwall Park area. Their last update was at 10:54 p.m. Sunday.

If you see John or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Docs: Seattle woman used ice climbing axe to murder her father

$2M bail set for Seattle man accused of stabbing 5 people

Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into Buckley, WA home

Homeowner arrested for guest's death near Yelm, WA

80,000 pounds of Costco butter recalled for lacking disclaimer about milk

Seattle Seahawks release linebacker Tyrel Dodson in roster shakeup

17-year-old girl arrested for protest-related Seattle property damage

Driver crashes into 5 pedestrians, killing 3 and injuring 2 in Everett

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.