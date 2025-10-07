WA's Blewett Pass reopens after wildfire causes weeks-long closure

The Brief US 97 Blewett Pass has reopened after a weeks-long closure due to the Labor Mountain Fire. The fire, sparked by lightning, is 10% contained, with evacuation notices still in effect. Drivers should expect reduced speeds and potential short-notice closures due to ongoing fire activity.



After being closed for several weeks, US 97 Blewett Pass reopened on Tuesday.

A 30-mile stretch of the highway, which connects Chelan and Kittitas counties, remained closed since Sep. 21 due to the Labor Mountain Fire.

The backstory:

The Labor Mountain Fire is burning 10 miles north of Cle Elum, with an estimated size of nearly 40,000 acres. The wildfire initially sparked on Sep. 1 from a lightning strike.

Wildfire crews have been actively working to contain the Labor Mountain Fire, which, at last check, is 10% contained. Evacuation notices remain in place, and some areas of nearby forests are closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Blewett Pass had reopened Tuesday afternoon. Officials cited smoke causing poor visibility and active fire activity as reasons for the weeks-long closure.

What's next:

Drivers will have to follow a pilot car with reduced speeds between Upper Tronson Creek Road and Ingalls Creek Road.

WSDOT says there's still a wildfire response happening in the area, so drivers should remain alert for crews and vehicles entering and exiting the highway. Fire activity may also cause Blewett Pass to close again on short notice.

For the latest travel conditions and road closures, check WSDOT's real-time travel map or FOX 13's Live Traffic Map.

