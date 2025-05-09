The Brief Bothell police are seeking help in finding a missing 17-year-old who hasn't been seen since Monday. Victor Man disappeared after leaving his home on foot near 228th Street Southwest and 29th Drive Southeast.



Bothell police are asking for help locating a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Victor Man, 17, disappeared after leaving his home on May 5 around 4 p.m. near 228th Street Southwest and 29th Drive Southeast in Bothell.

Police say Man left on foot, doesn't have his cell phone or money, and may not be able to return home without assistance. Bothell police are still actively investigating him as an endangered missing person.

Man is 5'9", 120 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

If you see Man or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bothell Police Department and Washington State Patrol.

