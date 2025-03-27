The Brief Bothell police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after a crash that took down two power poles. Utility crews worked to repair the lines as residents reportedly lost power for several hours.



A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash into two power poles in Bothell on Thursday.

What we know:

Bothell police said they arrested one person on Bothell Way Northeast near Northeast 185th Street and Northeast 191st Street after a crash took down two utility poles.

Officers treated the driver on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Power lines in the area were down for several hours as utility crews worked to restore power.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area during repairs.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Bothell Police Department.

