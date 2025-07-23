Live updates: Bryan Kohberger sentenced for murdering four Idaho students

The Brief A judge sentenced Bryan Kohberger to serve life in prison for the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. The hearing gave the families of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves the opportunity to describe the anguish they’ve felt since their loved ones were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. No motive has been offered and Kohberger chose not to speak at the hearing.



Below are live updates from the Ada County Courthouse in Boise:

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

10:35 a.m.: Sentence was in line with the plea deal Kohberger agreed to earlier this month

Judge Hippler sentenced Kohberger to 10 years for burglary and four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, along with $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

10:33 a.m.: Judge sentences Bryan Kohberger to life in prison for murdering four University of Idaho students

Judge Steven Hippler ordered Kohberger to serve four life sentences without parole for the brutal stabbing deaths of Mogen, Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin early on Nov. 13, 2022. The defendant pleaded guilty early this month, just weeks before his trial was to start, in a deal to avoid the death penalty.

Kohberger "senselessly slaughtered" the four victims, Hippler said.

Hippler credited law enforcement and "the killer’s incompetence" for the court’s ability to prosecute him.

"The world and this court unmasked this unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss," Hippler said.

10:22 a.m.: Kohberger declined to make a statement at the sentencing hearing

"I respectfully decline," he said.

One person said, "surprise, surprise," in the courtroom. Another said, "coward."

10:15 a.m.: After impact statements, prosecutor Bill Thompson clarified reasons the state offered plea deal

Thompson said a trial could have resulted in years or decades of appeals, in part because of the huge number of motions that were filed in the case.

The defense team made "dozens" of attempts to dismiss the case.

Among those efforts, Thompson noted that the defense unsuccessfully suggested that other people were somehow responsible for the crimes.

He said he respected each family’s "candid" reactions to the plea deal.

10:00 a.m.: Members of Xana Kernodle’s family spoke of how religion factored into understanding of justice

Xana Kernodle’s mother, Cara Northington, said Jesus allowed her to forgive Kohberger, even though he never expressed remorse.

"Nothing man can do to you can ever compare to the wrath of God," she said.

Towards the end of her testimony, she read from the Bible, taking multiple breaks to wipe her tears away and catch her breath.

Northington said she wouldn’t share good memories of her daughter because she didn’t want Kohberger to know them.

"You don’t deserve our good memories that we have," she said.

9:55 a.m.: Victims’ families not the only ones ruined by the killings

Randy Davis, Xana Kernodle’s stepfather, said Kohberger had also ruined the lives of the Kohberger family.

"He has contaminated, tainted their family name, and pretty much made a horrible miserable thing to ever be related to him," he said.

Then he turned to Kohberger.

"I don’t know what my limits are here. I am struggling man," Davis said. He said he wished he had five minutes with Kohberger in the woods to teach him about loss and pain."You are going to suffer man. I’m shaking because I want to reach out to you but I hope you feel my energy," he said, banging on his chest. "Go to hell."

The courtroom applauded as he walked away from the podium.

9:48 a.m.: Xana Kernodle’s aunt, Kim Kernodle, was the first to forgive Kobherger in her testimony

"You know, this is probably gonna bother everybody, but Bryan, I’m here today to tell you that I have forgiven you because I could no longer live with that hate in your heart," she said, turning to face Kohberger directly.

"Any time you want to talk and tell me what happened, get my number, no judgment because I do have questions about what happened," Kim Kernodle said.

9:43 a.m.: Xana Kernodle’s family began testimony after a 10-minute break

Jazzmin Kernodle, her sister, said she was unsure if she would be capable of testifying Wednesday.

"I believe in a god whose justice is not bound by this courtroom," she said.

Xana Kernodle’s father, Jeff Kernodle, testified next.

9:30 a.m.: Kohberger’s mother and sister sat in the gallery near the defense table

His mother quietly wept at times as the victims’ parents described their grief. She sobbed briefly when Maddie Mogen’s grandmother said her heart goes out to the other victims’ families, as well as to Kohberger’s family.

His father did not attend the sentencing hearing, though he was present when Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month.

9:12 a.m.: Kaylee Goncalves’ sister, Alivea Goncalves, matched her father’s angry tone in her testimony

She said she didn’t immediately cry when she first heard about her sister’s death — she listened to the details of her final night.

"I’m angry every day" she said.

Alivea Goncalves said her sister and Maddie Mogen had "always known her love," she said, and would never ask her to prove it by further victimizing herself by showing vulnerability to Kohberger now.

"I won’t offer you tears, I won’t offer you trembling. Disappointments like you feed on fear," she said.

The family has previously blasted the plea deal because it thwarted the opportunity to reveal those details in a trial.

"If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now? What’s it like needing this much attention just to feel real?" she said.

Kohberger remained expressionless as Alivea Goncalves insulted him.

Kaylee Goncalves's mother said she was disappointed that Kohberger wouldn’t be executed by firing squad and reveled in how he would suffer in prison.

"You will always be remembered as a loser, an absolute failure," she said.

"Hell will be waiting," Goncalves’ mother said.

9 a.m.: Family of Kaylee Goncalves start to speak

Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves spoke directly to Kohberger during the hearing.

"Today we are here to finish what you started," Goncalves said.

Kohberger nodded subtly in response.

"You tried to break our community apart, you tried to plant fear, you tried to divide us. You failed," he said sharply.

"Today we are here to finish what you started," Goncalves said.

Kohberger nodded subtly in response.

"You tried to break our community apart, you tried to plant fear, you tried to divide us. You failed," he said sharply.

8:55 a.m.: Madison Mogen's family continues speaking

Mogen’s stepfather declined to address Kohberger directly.

"We will not waste the words. Nor will we fall into hatred and bitterness. Evil has many faces, and we now know this, but evil does not deserve our time and attention. We are done being victims. We are taking back our lives," he said, before thanking the judge.

"Any one of us would have given our own life to have been outshone by hers," Karen Laramie’s brief statement read.

Mogen’s mother also declined to address Kohberger directly, as he remained expressionless, but closed her statement by saying the family might never forgive him or "ask for mercy" for what he did.

"His acts are too heinous," Karen Laramie’s statement read.

Mogen’s grandma, Kim Cheeley, recounted her fondest memories of her granddaughters’ childhood.

"The foundation fell out of our world," when the murders happened, Cheeley said.

Cheeley said they also created a holiday called Maddie May Day on Mogen’s birthday and encouraged the courtroom to do random acts of kindness in her memory.

Ben Mogen, Maddison's father, described his only child as "the only great thing that I ever really did and the only thing I’m proud of."

He described his personal struggle with addiction and substance abuse — but said his daughter kept him alive by being such a beautiful person.

"Thank you for always encouraging me to do my best. I love you lots and lots. Love Maddie May," he said.

8:50 a.m.: Moments inside the courtroom during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scott Laramie, stepfather of victim Madison Morgan speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

8:30 a.m.: Families of victims begin speaking in court

Madison Mogen's stepdad, Scott Laramie, and Karen Laramie were first of the victims’ families to testify.

Scott Laramie’s voice cracked as he spoke. Kohberger’s eyes locked on the stepfather, occasionally darting to glance at the gallery where people listened intently to the heart wrenching descriptions of Mogen.

Laramie described Mogen as "an easy child to raise."

"This world was a better place with her in it," Laramie said. He described how she brightened family events, barbecues and picnics with her bright personality.

"Karen and I are ordinary people, but we lived extraordinary lives because we had Maddie. Maddie was taken senselessly and brutally in a sudden act of evil," Laramie said.

8:25 a.m.: Second surviving roommate speaks

Dylan Mortenson described panic attacks that force her to relive the trauma of that night relentlessly throughout the years that followed the murders.

"I was too terrified to close my eyes, terrified that if I blinked, someone might be there. I made escape plans everywhere I went," Mortenson said.

Kohberher’s head bobbed slightly as she spoke. Mortenson ended her testimony with an emphasis on her determination to heal.

"He may have shattered parts of me but I’m still putting myself back together piece by piece," Mortenson said.

8:20 a.m.: Bryan Kohberger wears bright orange prison jumpsuit

Kohberger entered the courtroom in a orange jumpsuit for his sentencing hearing.

His attorneys asked Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler for a five minute break, which the judge granted.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

8:10 a.m.: Victim impact statements begin

A friend read a statement in the courtroom on behalf of surviving Idaho roommate Bethany Funke.

"I hated and still hate that they are gone, but for some reason, I am still here and I got to live. I still think about this every day. Why me? Why did I get to live, and not them?" Funke’s statement read.

For a year after the killings, Funke said she slept in her parents’ rooms.

Funke said she still checks her room every night before bed.

"The fear never really leaves," her statement read."For a long time, I could barely get out of bed. But one day I realized, I have to live for them," it read.

8 a.m.: Bryan Kohberger appears in court for sentencing

Bryan Kohberger appears in court for sentencing after pleading guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students.

8 a.m.: Not known if Bryan Kohberger will speak after sentencing

His team of defense attorneys, led by Anne Taylor, announced last week that they won’t be releasing any statements after the sentencing.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson will take part in a news conference after the sentencing is over, along with Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger, Moscow Police Corporal Brett Payne, and Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson.

The news conference is intended to provide some insight into the investigation and key developments in the case, the Moscow Police Department said.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

7:45 a.m.: Family of Kaylee Goncalves enters courthouse

The Goncalves family has been outspoken about their opposition to the plea deal Kohberger entered earlier this month.

Steve Goncalves stormed out of the early July hearing, saying the deal denied his family clarity about his daughters last moments, and calling the process "a zoo."

7 a.m.: How to watch Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing

FOX 13 Seatatle will be live from the courtroom during Bryan Kohberger's hearing, and it will be streamed on FOX LOCAL, YouTube Live and FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22).

Watch the stream in the player above.

