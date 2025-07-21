Burdoin Fire in WA grows to 10,730 acres with 0% containment

A wildfire burning near Bingen along the Columbia River has surpassed 10,000 acres and remains 0% contained, according to a Monday morning update.

Keep reading for wildfire status, road closures and evacuation orders.

Burdoin Fire Monday update

By the numbers:

In a Monday press release, the Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 announced it had assumed command of the Burdoin Fire, which has now burned 10,730 acres. The wildfire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, and is burning short grass, brush and timber.

There are currently 417 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident, supported by 56 engines, five bulldozers and four helicopters. As the fire pushes north, aerial crews are assisting ground resources with strategic water drops sourced from the Columbia River.

Will the weather help the Burdoin Fire in WA?

What's next:

Though the fire remains active, officials say cooler temperatures and higher humidity are expected to help moderate fire behavior. Winds are forecast to range from 7 to 21 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph on ridgetops.

Fire officials estimate the wildfire will be contained by Tuesday, July 29.

What roads are closed due to the Burdoin Fire?

According to the Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13, SR-14 remains closed from Milepost 66 east of Bingen to milepost 76 west of Lyle. In addition, Highway 142 from SR-14 to milepost 5, and Centerville Highway from SR-14 to Centerville, remain closed.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, and recreational boaters on the Columbia River are urged to use caution between The Dalles Port and White Salmon.

Are evacuation orders in place for the Burdoin Fire?

Level 3 "Go Now", Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuations are in place across portions of Klickitat County due to the Burdoin Fire.

(Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13)

What they're saying:

"The Burdoin Fire is being managed as a full suppression incident. Primary objectives are to minimize impacts to communities and community infrastructure in Bingen, Lyle, and High Prarie, Yakama Nation lands and natural resources," the Complex Incident Managament Team Northwest 13 wrote in a Monday morning press release.

What you can do:

Officials ask residents within the evacuation zones to visit the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch/Emergency Management Facebook page for the latest updates.

What caused the Burdoin Fire in Klickitat County, WA?

According to InciWeb, a government website that tracks wildfires in the United States, the cause of the Burdoin Fire near Bingen remains undetermined and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Monday morning press release by the Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13, the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management/

