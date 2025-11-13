Sex offender wanted after cutting off GPS tracker in Burien, WA

The Brief The NW Community Response Unit is seeking public assistance to locate Eli Volcy, a wanted Level III sex offender on supervision in King County for Rape in the 3rd Degree. Volcy, 23, cut off his GPS ankle monitor on October 25th and was last tracked near the Burien Transit Center; he may have fled to the Wenatchee area. Volcy is described as 5'7", 128 pounds, with tattoos on his right forearm and a pierced left ear; he uses aliases 'Eli Gibbons' and 'Elijah Gonzalez.' If spotted, call 911, or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers for a reward.



Department of Corrections Officers in the NW Community Response Unit are asking for the public's help to find a wanted Level III sex offender.

Eli Volcy is on supervision in King County for Rape in the 3rd Degree.

Officers say the 23-year-old cut off his GPS ankle monitor on October 25th. Before he disabled it, the tracker showed he was in the area of the Burien Transit Center at all hours.

Volcy is 5'7" and 128 pounds. He has tattoos on his right forearm of a Rose, Tombstone, Angel and 3 doves. His left ear is pierced.

Eli Volcy

He uses the aliases 'Eli Gibbons' and 'Elijah Gonzalez'.

Officers say they have been unable to locate him and believe it is possible he fled to the Wenatchee area. Police there have been alerted to his fugitive status.

If you spot him, please call 911. If you know where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

You will remain anonymous.

Text a tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

