Seattle's CID to attempt Guinness World Record for largest dim sum gathering

The Brief Seattle's Chinatown-International District will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest dim sum gathering on Thursday. Organizers must exceed 764 participants to break the current record set in Australia in 2019. The record attempt is part of the CID Summer Kickoff, a community celebration featuring food, music and local businesses.



People in Seattle's Chinatown-International District will attempt to make history on Thursday, going for the "Largest Dim Sum Gathering" Guinness World Record.

The attempt will come during the CID Summer Kickoff event, which will transform the neighborhood into a massive open-air dining room, while also celebrating local restaurants, artists and businesses.

To claim the global title, Seattle must surpass the current record holder: a gathering in Australia that drew 764 participants together to eat dim sum back in 2019.

A poster for the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest dim sum gathering during the CID Summer Kickoff.

Timeline:

The festivities will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., but the official World Record attempt will happen at 4 p.m.

Here's the official timeline:

2 p.m. — Participant check-in opens

3 p.m. — Seating and participant instructions

3:30 p.m. — Official Guinness attempt briefing

4 p.m. — Official World Record attempt begins

4:15 p.m. — Verification and documentation period

4:30 p.m. — Group celebration photo

5 p.m. — CID Summer Kickoff festivities begin

Event organizers highly encourage participants to register in advance online. Walk-up participation may be available based on capacity.

All ages are welcome to attend. The food may contain common allergens including shellfish, soy, wheat, sesame, nuts, eggs, and dairy.

A high-energy musical lineup is also set to perform at CID Summer Kickoff, including electronic producer Giraffage and R&B/pop artist Hollis, along with Shelby Natasha, Lemon Boy, Mak Fai, Sea Vinyl Society, Sunshine Polynesian, and ZJE.

Additional information can be found on the CID Summer Kickoff website.

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