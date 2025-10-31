2 dead, 1 missing after boat overturns in Clallam County, WA

The Brief An overturned boat in the Bogachiel River near Forks led to a rescue operation involving medical staff, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard, and National Park Service officers. A 33-year-old man managed to hold onto a tree and call 911, reporting two adults and one child still in the water. Rescue crews found Christian Akers and his 7-year-old son Wyatt, both declared dead, while 39-year-old Alfonso Graham remains missing.



One man was rescued, two people are dead, and another man is missing after a boat overturned in a river southwest of Forks, Washington on Thursday.

Deputies were called to reports of an overturned boat in the Bogachiel River around 12:07 p.m., just off of State Route 101.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, a 33-year-old man on the boat managed to hold onto a tree after it flipped, and called 911 while he was holding on for safety. He told authorities there were still two adults and one child in the water.

Medical staff, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and National Park Service officers arrived as quickly as possible.

When they arrived, they learned 35-year-old Christian Akers, his 7-year-old son Wyatt, and 39-year-old Alfonso Graham were still missing.

Rescue crews found Christian and Wyatt, but sadly they were both declared dead. Graham was not found and is still reported missing.

