Crews respond to fire in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Crews are investigating after a residence caught on fire in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 10:24 a.m.

According to the SFD, crews responded to reports of a fire in a residence near the corner of North 43rd Street and 1st Avenue Northwest, near Fremont Peak Park.

Crews immediately put water on the fire to gain entry inside the building.

According to the SFD, everyone inside the building was able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

At around 11:18 a.m., firefighters announced that a few units would remain on scene to monitor for flare-ups.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a series of social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

