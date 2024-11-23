Crews investigate fire in Seattle's University District

Crews are investigating after a residence in Seattle's University District caught on fire Saturday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) first reported the fire at around 8:05 a.m.

Crews responded to a residence near the corner of NE 42nd St. and 9th Ave. NE. Firefighters had water on the fire immediately after arrival, and announced the fire was under control two minutes after the first social media post.

The fire was contained to the parking garage. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.