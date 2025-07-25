Crime dropped near Aurora after SDOT closure, Seattle residents say

Residents are calling for a temporary closure near Aurora Avenue to become a permanent fixture.

Barriers and signs were installed at Northeast 107th Street, west of Aurora Avenue North, in April.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) calls it a "temporary traffic-calming measure" that came "at the request of community members to address concerns about safety and cut-through traffic in the neighborhood." Before the closure, SDOT conducted outreach with nearby residents and businesses to discuss the proposed change and gather input.

Local perspective:

"We had people beat up, we've got bullet holes in the building," said Harry Ohman.

Ohman says he's lived in the area for seven years and describes the closure as "the best thing that has happened."

"This neighborhood has had all kinds of crimes and problems here for years and [the closure] stopped all of it," said Ohman.

One nearby business spoke with FOX 13 off camera, calling the closure a "double-edged sword" that doesn't solve crime but pushes it to other parts of Aurora Avenue.

Donna Lattin was initially less than thrilled about the closure.

"We were all against it at first," said Lattin. "We thought, if anything, it was going to cause a problem with traffic."

Three months into the closure, Lattin says she has changed her perspective.

"It's cleaned up the neighborhood, and it helped with the business because it's been embarassing when you've had clients in my office, and you look through the window and there's these girls strutting their stuff in the bus lane," said Lattin.

Big picture view:

SDOT says this closure is not a pilot project and while there is no current plan to permanently keep the closure in place, the agency is working with the Mayor's Office and other departments to "evaluate the impacts and develop a long-term solution for these safety concerns."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.