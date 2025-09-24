Authorities in WA seize pills 100 times more potent than fentanyl

The Brief Authorities in western Washington have seized over 50,000 counterfeit M30 pills that contain carfentanil, an opioid significantly more potent than fentanyl. The seizure was the result of a multi-agency investigation and led to the arrest of a suspect from Pacific, Washington, who is now facing federal charges. The DEA and local law enforcement are warning the public about the extreme danger of carfentanil, noting a rise in related overdose deaths and the challenge of treating an overdose with traditional medications like naloxone.



The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public after the seizure of more than 50,000 counterfeit pills containing carfentanil, an opioid estimated to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

What we know:

The pills were seized on Sept. 16 in Centralia after a months-long investigation by the DEA, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Way Police and Centralia Police. A K-9 alerted to narcotics in a vehicle at a gas station, and authorities located 50,208 pills.

The driver, from Pacific, Washington, was arrested and faces federal charges.

Field tests were conducted on the drugs, which were also sent to the DEA Western Laboratory in Pleasanton, California, for further testing. Lab results revealed the pills contained carfentanil and acetaminophen, not fentanyl as is common in many counterfeit pills.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid originally developed for veterinary use, specifically to tranquilize large animals like elephants. It is not approved for human use and is estimated to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The DEA stated that a microscopic amount of carfentanil can be deadly to humans. In recent years, the drug has been found mixed with other substances or pressed into pills that resemble prescription painkillers, increasing the risk of fatal overdose.

Dig deeper:

The opioid epidemic continues to evolve, with synthetic opioids accounting for nearly 70% of all drug poisonings and overdose deaths in 2023. Carfentanil is considered one of the deadliest fentanyl analogues.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths involving carfentanil increased from 29 between January and June 2023 to 238 during the same period in 2024. The drug has been detected in 37 states. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office reports six carfentanil-related overdoses in 2024 and four so far in 2025.

The DEA noted that most carfentanil seizures in 2024 have been in pill or tablet form, a shift from the typical powder form, which poses an increased risk due to its deceptive appearance.

Symptoms of carfentanil exposure include respiratory depression or arrest, drowsiness, disorientation, sedation, pinpoint pupils and clammy skin. These symptoms can appear within minutes.

Treating a carfentanil overdose is difficult. While naloxone is a common antidote for opioid overdoses, multiple, high doses may be required and are not guaranteed to be effective.

What you can do:

The DEA reminds the public: "One Pill Can Kill. To protect yourself, never take a pill that was not prescribed to you by a doctor and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. If you suspect someone has been exposed to carfentanil or is experiencing symptoms of overdose, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone, if available."

