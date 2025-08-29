Deadly crash investigation underway in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning in the Rainier Beach neighborhood on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. The incident has caused traffic disruptions and suspended Sound Transit's 1 Line light rail service between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations.



Seattle police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

What we know:

At about 5 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South between South Norfolk Street and South Ryan Way. It blocked several lanes of traffic.

Sound Transit said its 1 Line light rail service is suspended between the Rainier Beach to Tukwila International Boulevard stations until further notice due to the investigation. There will be shuttle buses to replace train services.

Service from Lynnwood City Center to Rainier Beach stations, and from Angel Lake to Tukwila International Boulevard stations are still running.

It's unknown what led up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Department of Transportation and South Transit.

