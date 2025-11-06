Police chase down stolen car, arrest 3 in Des Moines, WA
DES MOINES, Wash. - Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three suspects after a police pursuit in Des Moines late Wednesday night.
Police received an alert from a Flock automated license plate reader the morning of Nov. 5, flagging a car that was reported stolen in a carjacking earlier that morning.
Officers located the car near S 220th St and Pacific Hwy S shortly after.
(Des Moines Police Department)
They pursued the stolen car briefly before it crashed within Kent city limits. Authorities say the suspects got out and ran.
Kent police officers arrived to help contain the area, and a K9 unit from Auburn arrived to sniff out the suspects.
Three suspects were found hiding under a boardwalk and were taken into custody. Police also recovered four firearms.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Des Moines Police Department.