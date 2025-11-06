Police chase down stolen car, arrest 3 in Des Moines, WA

The Brief Des Moines police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three suspects following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash within Kent city limits. The vehicle was flagged by a Flock automated license plate reader after being reported stolen in a carjacking earlier that morning. Kent police and an Auburn K9 unit assisted in locating the suspects hiding under a boardwalk; four firearms were also recovered.



Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three suspects after a police pursuit in Des Moines late Wednesday night.

Police received an alert from a Flock automated license plate reader the morning of Nov. 5, flagging a car that was reported stolen in a carjacking earlier that morning.

Officers located the car near S 220th St and Pacific Hwy S shortly after.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Des Moines Police Department)

They pursued the stolen car briefly before it crashed within Kent city limits. Authorities say the suspects got out and ran.

Kent police officers arrived to help contain the area, and a K9 unit from Auburn arrived to sniff out the suspects.

Three suspects were found hiding under a boardwalk and were taken into custody. Police also recovered four firearms.

