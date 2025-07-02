The Brief A suspected DUI driver led Snohomish County deputies on a chase, ending in a T-bone crash in Lynnwood that hospitalized seven people. The crash involved a T-bone collision with an uninvolved vehicle carrying five people, including two minors. The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI and reckless endangerment.



Snohomish County deputies arrested a suspected DUI driver after a pursuit that ended with a crash in Lynnwood, sending multiple people to the hospital.

The backstory:

It started just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, when deputies say they attempted to stop a car based on reasonable suspicion of DUI. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the chase began after the driver failed to yield.

The suspect exited southbound I-5 onto 196th Street in Lynnwood, and crashed at the intersection of 196th and Alderwood Mall Parkway.

The crash was a T-bone collision with an uninvolved vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Five people were in that car, two being minors.

A total of seven people were hospitalized after the crash, including the five occupants of the uninvolved vehicle, and the driver and passenger of the suspected DUI vehicle. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the other car's occupants were taken to Swedish Mill Creek Hospital as a precaution, deputies said.

After being medically cleared, the DUI suspect, a 33-year-old Marysville man, was booked into Snohomish County Jail for attempting to elude, DUI (drugs), second-degree driving with a suspended license, five counts of reckless endangerment and a Department of Corrections felony warrant.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

