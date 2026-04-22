How Seattle helped shape the Earth Day movement

The Brief Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22, but did you know the environmental movement has direct ties to Seattle? Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin was inspired by the "teach-ins" method of many Anti-Vietnam War protests on college campuses and decided to take the same approach with environmental advocacy. Denis Hayes, who was raised in WA and studied at Harvard, ended up becoming the coordinator of the national movement at the age of 25 after he dropped out of his graduate program and made major contributions to the environmental sustainability scene of Seattle in his career.



Every April 22, the nation brings attention to Earth Day, the world's largest grassroots environmental movement, focusing on education and action to shine light on sustainability and the protection of natural resources.

While Seattle tends to pride itself on its environmentally forward and outdoorsy culture, many Settleites may not know the origins of the movement that began in their city back in 1969 — most people are under the impression that the movement started solely in D.C. or Wisconsin.

A crowd of people gather in New York on April 22, 1970, near a large poster that shows a speech bubble from planet Earth. The speech bubble reads, "Help!!", on the occasion of the first Earth Day conservation awareness celebration. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"Teach-ins" at universities across the US

Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin spent a decade in the senate, feeling frustrated with his colleagues' lack of attention to environmental issues. The Santa Barbra oil spill of 1969 sparked a fire in Nelson, to bring a "teach-ins" approach to college campuses, similar to those of anti-war efforts.

"Teach-ins" were essentially campus-based educational protests, specifically to show outrage against the Vietnam War and were a popular protest format in that era. Nelson felt that he could shine light on environmental issues with the same approach.

The Earth Day announcement in Seattle

At the Northwest Wilderness Conference in Downtown Seattle, held at what we know today as the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Senator Nelson called for a national environmental teach-in.

Before the event, he had learned more about the anti-Vietnam War teach-ins and wanted to take that approach with the environment.

He had a speech prepared, aimed toward the veteran conversationalists at the event, but decided to scrap it and follow his heart instead. A short wire story broadcast the idea, according to the Nelson Earth Day website.

As recounted in his memoir, "Beyond Earth Day," Senator Nelson credits the support of the Seattle crowds for giving him confidence in the movement.

Student involvement

In 1970, 25-year-old Denis Hayes from Camas was studying at Harvard when he read about Nelson's "teach-in." According to the Harvard Gazette, He flew to D.C. for a 15-minute courtesy interview with Senator Nelson that ended up turning into a two-hour conversation. A few days later, Nelson's chief of staff called Hayes, asking him to drop out of his Harvard graduate program, move to D.C. and lead the entire national campaign for the first ever Earth Day. Hayes, of course, accepted.



8-1979, AUG 1 1979, JUN 23 1981, MAR 25 1982 Denis Hayes Situation "turbulent and unsettling." Credit: Denver Post (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denis Hayes' local ties, environmental advocacy

After successfully mobilizing 20 million people and effectively launching the modern environmental movement, Hayes eventually found his way back to Washington, specifically Seattle, where he led the Bullitt Foundation and spearheaded the Bullitt Center, which is still known as the world's greenest commercial building and is nestled on Seattle's own Capitol Hill.

"Today’s living buildings, like the Bullitt Center, represent efforts to learn from nature how to exist comfortably and productively in a particular environment, making the least possible demand on resources." — Denis Hayes, on the Bullitt Center

Bullitt Center, Seattle, United States. Architect: Miller Hull Partnership , 2013. Exterior facade in black and white. (Nic Lehoux/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Source: Information in this story came from the Nelson Earth Day website, the Harvard Gazette, the Bullitt Center website and original FOX 13 reporting.

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