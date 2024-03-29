Seattle's top Easter egg hunts for families
SEATTLE - Easter weekend is here, bringing with it a basketful of kid-friendly activities to brighten up the partly sunny weekend. From egg hunts to pictures with the Easter Bunny, Seattle is gearing up for a festive celebration that will have your little ones hopping with excitement.
Easter falls on Sunday, March 31, but most of Seattle's egg hunts and Easter events will take place on Saturday, March 30. These hunts are a beloved tradition for families, offering lots of outdoor fun. Best of all, most are free to participate.
If you plan to join in on the Seattle egg hunt fun, make sure to arrive early as these events start promptly and don't last long. Keep in mind that event details can sometimes change, so it's a good idea to check the event websites for the latest updates before heading out.
Keep reading for all the egg-citing details around Seattle.
Chanelle Sanchez (L) and Janisleidy Cabral collect eggs at Fallon Field in Roslindale, during the 23rd annual Easter egg hunt on April 15, 2017. (Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Spring egg hunts at Seattle Community Centers
Seattle Parks and Recreation Community Centers are hosting a slew of spring egg hunts. Be sure to bring a bag or basket to collect eggs and other Easter goodies. All Seattle Parks Community Center Easter events are free.
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Ballard Community Center
Ages: 3 – 10
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 6020 28th Ave. N.W., Seattle, WA 98107
Delridge Community Center
Ages: 12 and under
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle, WA 98106
Garfield Community Center
Ages: 13 and under
When: 10 a.m. Arrive by 9:45 a.m.
Where: 2323 E Cherry St., Seattle, WA 98122
Green Lake Community Center
Ages: Infant-11
Ages: 1-3: 10 a.m.
Ages 4-6: 10:30 a.m.
Ages 7-10: 11 a.m.
Where: 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle, WA 98115
Alexis Omahen, 2, collects eggs during the community egg hunt presented by Kids Can Cosplay and Long Beach Nazarene Church at Los Altos Park in Long Beach on Saturday April 20, 2019. (Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
Jefferson Community Center
Ages: Infant-11
When: 10 a.m. sharp
Where: 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108
Loyal Heights Community Center
Ages: Infant-11
When: 10 a.m. sharp
Where: 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle, WA 98117
Magnuson Park Community Center
Ages: 0-2 at 10 a.m.
Ages: 3-5 at 10:40 a.m.
Ages: 6-7 at 11 a.m.
Ages: 8-9 at 11:20 a.m.
Ages: 10-12 at 11:40 a.m.
Where: 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle, WA 98115
Van Asselt Community Center
Ages: 10 and under
When: 10 a.m. sharp
Where: 2802 S Myrtle St, Seattle WA 98108
Queen Anne Community Center
Ages: 5-12
When: 10 a.m. sharp
Where: 150 W Blaine St, Seattle, WA 98119 (playfield)
Yesler Community Center
Ages: 5-12
When: 10 a.m. sharp
Where: 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Children dash across a field in pursuit of eggs during an annual Easter egg hunt on April 15, 2017. (Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Spring egg hunts at Seattle parks
Kids up to age 12 can participate in free egg hunts at several Seattle parks. BYOB (bring your own baskets).
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Virgil Flaim Park
Ages: 0-12
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2700 NE 123rd St., Seattle, WA 98125
Pratt Park
Ages: 0-12
When: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: 201 20th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144
Mt. Baker Park
Ages: 0-12
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: 2521 Lake Park Dr. S., Seattle, WA 98144
Roxhill Field
Ages: 0-12
When: 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: 2850 S.W. Roxbury St., Seattle, WA 98126
Easter Egg Hunt at Madison Park Playground
Friends of Madison Park are hosting their first annual Easter egg hunt. In addition to egg hunts, there will be music, crafts, games and face painting.
Ages: 0-10
When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Date: March 30
Where: 4201 E. Madison St., Seattle, WA 98112
Cost: Free
Kids egg hunt at Eastridge Church — West Seattle and Issaquah
Kids and families can enjoy egg hunts, bouncy houses, age-appropriate field games, golden egg prizes, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. An additional location in Issaquah will feature 60,000 eggs, age-appropriate egg hunts, tons of candy, free pics with the Easter Bunny, hayrides and more. Note: An additional needs hunt will take place during the 1p.m. egg hunt in Issaquah.
Ages: 0-12
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park (South Meadow). 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle, WA 98136
Cost: Free
Ages: 0-12
When: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (additional needs hunt during the 1 p.m. hunt)
Date: March 30
Where: Issaquah Campus, 24205 SE Issaquah Fall City Rd., Issaquah, WA 98029
Cost: Free
Egg hunt at the West Seattle Farmers Market
The West Seattle Farmers Market is getting in on the Easter action this year with an egg hunt and face painting at it's weekly Sunday market.
Ages: 0-12
When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m
Date: March 31
Where: SW Alaska St. & California Ave. S.W., Seattle, WA 98116
Cost: Free
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Mariners 2024 opening homestand to feature 'exciting events'
Seattle Restaurant Week by neighborhood
How to celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Seattle
What's coming to the Washington Spring Fair?
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.