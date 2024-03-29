Easter weekend is here, bringing with it a basketful of kid-friendly activities to brighten up the partly sunny weekend. From egg hunts to pictures with the Easter Bunny, Seattle is gearing up for a festive celebration that will have your little ones hopping with excitement.

Easter falls on Sunday, March 31, but most of Seattle's egg hunts and Easter events will take place on Saturday, March 30. These hunts are a beloved tradition for families, offering lots of outdoor fun. Best of all, most are free to participate.

If you plan to join in on the Seattle egg hunt fun, make sure to arrive early as these events start promptly and don't last long. Keep in mind that event details can sometimes change, so it's a good idea to check the event websites for the latest updates before heading out.

Keep reading for all the egg-citing details around Seattle.

Spring egg hunts at Seattle Community Centers

Seattle Parks and Recreation Community Centers are hosting a slew of spring egg hunts. Be sure to bring a bag or basket to collect eggs and other Easter goodies. All Seattle Parks Community Center Easter events are free.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ballard Community Center

Ages: 3 – 10

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 6020 28th Ave. N.W., Seattle, WA 98107

Delridge Community Center

Ages: 12 and under

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle, WA 98106

Garfield Community Center

Ages: 13 and under

When: 10 a.m. Arrive by 9:45 a.m.

Where: 2323 E Cherry St., Seattle, WA 98122

Green Lake Community Center

Ages: Infant-11

Ages: 1-3: 10 a.m.

Ages 4-6: 10:30 a.m.

Ages 7-10: 11 a.m.

Where: 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle, WA 98115

Jefferson Community Center

Ages: Infant-11

When: 10 a.m. sharp

Where: 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108

Loyal Heights Community Center

Ages: Infant-11

When: 10 a.m. sharp

Where: 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle, WA 98117

Magnuson Park Community Center

Ages: 0-2 at 10 a.m.

Ages: 3-5 at 10:40 a.m.

Ages: 6-7 at 11 a.m.

Ages: 8-9 at 11:20 a.m.

Ages: 10-12 at 11:40 a.m.

Where: 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle, WA 98115

Van Asselt Community Center

Ages: 10 and under

When: 10 a.m. sharp

Where: 2802 S Myrtle St, Seattle WA 98108

Queen Anne Community Center

Ages: 5-12

When: 10 a.m. sharp

Where: 150 W Blaine St, Seattle, WA 98119 (playfield)

Yesler Community Center

Ages: 5-12

When: 10 a.m. sharp

Where: 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122

Spring egg hunts at Seattle parks

Kids up to age 12 can participate in free egg hunts at several Seattle parks. BYOB (bring your own baskets).

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Virgil Flaim Park

Ages: 0-12

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2700 NE 123rd St., Seattle, WA 98125

Pratt Park

Ages: 0-12

When: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: 201 20th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144

Mt. Baker Park

Ages: 0-12

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: 2521 Lake Park Dr. S., Seattle, WA 98144

Roxhill Field

Ages: 0-12

When: 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: 2850 S.W. Roxbury St., Seattle, WA 98126

Easter Egg Hunt at Madison Park Playground

Friends of Madison Park are hosting their first annual Easter egg hunt. In addition to egg hunts, there will be music, crafts, games and face painting.

Ages: 0-10

When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Date: March 30

Where: 4201 E. Madison St., Seattle, WA 98112

Cost: Free

Kids egg hunt at Eastridge Church — West Seattle and Issaquah

Kids and families can enjoy egg hunts, bouncy houses, age-appropriate field games, golden egg prizes, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. An additional location in Issaquah will feature 60,000 eggs, age-appropriate egg hunts, tons of candy, free pics with the Easter Bunny, hayrides and more. Note: An additional needs hunt will take place during the 1p.m. egg hunt in Issaquah.

Ages: 0-12

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Lincoln Park (South Meadow). 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle, WA 98136

Cost: Free

Ages: 0-12

When: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (additional needs hunt during the 1 p.m. hunt)

Date: March 30

Where: Issaquah Campus, 24205 SE Issaquah Fall City Rd., Issaquah, WA 98029

Cost: Free

Egg hunt at the West Seattle Farmers Market

The West Seattle Farmers Market is getting in on the Easter action this year with an egg hunt and face painting at it's weekly Sunday market.

Ages: 0-12

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m

Date: March 31

Where: SW Alaska St. & California Ave. S.W., Seattle, WA 98116

Cost: Free

