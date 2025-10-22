Accused Edmonds, WA cop impersonator seen interacting with Seattle firefighters

The Brief Michael Scaletta-Teates, charged with impersonating an Edmonds police officer, is linked to a body camera video involving Seattle firefighters. The video shows a man directing people at a scene where a deceased person was found in a vehicle. Scaletta-Teates' trial in Kitsap County is set for November, amid concerns about trust in law enforcement.



A man charged with impersonating an Edmonds police officer is again making headlines after body camera video was obtained, showing someone interacting with Seattle firefighters.

The backstory:

The fire department said the incident happened in mid-June while firefighters were responding to a call off of 3rd Avenue.

Bremerton Police believe the body camera video may have been taken by Michael Scaletta-Teates. It was obtained as they were investigating a case in Kitsap County.

In it, you can see someone walking towards a scene manned by Seattle Fire. The video shows a man approaching Seattle firefighters as they responded to a man who was found dead in a vehicle.

You can also hear a man in the video tell people to step away from the body in the car before the back hatch on the vehicle closes.

The video was taken just under three months before Bremerton Police arrested Scaletta-Teates for impersonating an Edmonds police officer in Kitsap County.

They say he showed up at a "police scene" in an unmarked Ford Explorer with blue police lights, identifying himself as an off-duty Edmonds police detective while wearing an Edmonds Police badge.

Man accused of posing as a police officer in Edmonds. (Bremerton PD)

Investigators in that case later said they found he was a convicted felon who'd been running security for a nearby business while committing "law enforcement acts."

"These people are not helpful for law enforcement at all," said Jim Fuda, director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He says the allegations in the Bremerton case are concerning.

"When you have someone out there impersonating, driving a car with blue lights on it, it’s a class C felony right there. That forces a lack of trust in the police," said Fuda.

Scaletta's trial in Kitsap County is scheduled for November.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Fire about the incident in downtown Seattle. Spokesperson Kristin Hanson sent out a statement, saying;

"Seattle firefighters observed a person dressed as a security guard on scene at an incident that occurred on June 17, 2025 in the 1900 block of 3rd Ave.

"The response was for an adult male found in a vehicle who was pronounced deceased on scene.

"This individual did not inform or have any impact on decisions made by Seattle Fire personnel regarding the care of the patient; the scene was turned over to the Seattle Police Department."

FOX 13 also reached out to Seattle Police to ask if they were investigating. They said the man was not at the scene when they arrived.

"He had above and beyond, wearing equipment, more equipment than I had when I was working for the sheriff’s office," said Fuda.

If you are pulled over or approached by someone who doesn't appear to be an officer, Fuda says to check their ID and to call law enforcement or 911 to ask if they have an officer in the area.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.