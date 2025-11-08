Elderly man killed in North Seattle stabbing, SWAT responds to barricade standoff

A 70-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in North Seattle on Saturday afternoon. Officers asked the public to avoid the area heading into the evening as they continued investigating the scene. Police engaged in a SWAT standoff with the suspect.

Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers received calls about a stabbing in the area of North 84th Street and Aurora Avenue. The elderly victim was located. However, despite life-saving measures performed by first responders, he died at the scene.

The suspect reportedly barricaded themselves inside a nearby residence shortly after the crime. SWAT and HNT arrived on scene Saturday to try and negotiate and arrest the suspect.

Officers continued investigating what led to the crime in the late afternoon hours.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.