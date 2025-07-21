Everett, WA pub owner sentenced 109 years for drugging, raping patrons

The Brief Former Everett pub owner Christian Sayre was sentenced to at least 109 years in prison for drugging and raping multiple women over several years. Sayre was convicted on 16 felony counts, including rape and possession of explicit depictions of minors, across four trials, leading to an "exceptional sentence" due to his high offender score. Sayre, who owned the Anchor Pub, was arrested in 2021 after multiple reports of drugging and assault, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.



A former Everett pub owner was sentenced Monday to at least 109 years in prison for drugging and raping several women over the course of many years.

A Snohomish County Judge issued an "exceptional sentence" for 39-year-old Christian Sayre, due to his high number of offenses. The Everett Herald reports Sayre was convicted on 16 felony counts — four counts of third-degree rape of a child, two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties.

The charges came over the course of four trials, and the sentences for all of them add up to 1,313 months in prison, or just under 109 years.

Christian Sayre during a court hearing in Snohomish County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"I conclude an exceptional sentence should be imposed because the fact that the defendant's offender score is 45, well above the high end of the range of 9, does mean most of the crimes in this case would go unpunished — free crimes if an exceptional sentence was not extended," said Judge Millie Judge. "There are facts in each separate count that demonstrate such an exceptional sentence is necessary to protect the community from your predatory behavior."

Who is Christian Sayre?

The backstory:

Sayre owned the Anchor Pub in Everett, and was arrested in 2021 after several people came forward reporting they were drugged and assaulted by Sayre.

Sayre has been arrested and charged several times since then, and at one point faced 22 felony charges, though a few of those were dropped during court proceedings. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

