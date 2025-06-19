Westbound I-90 closed near Fall City, WA after fatal crash

The Brief Westbound I-90 near State Route 18 is closed after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car at milepost 23. The crash occurred before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and authorities are investigating the incident.



Westbound I-90 is closed near State Route 18 after a person was fatally struck by a car.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash involved a car and a pedestrian, and occurred at milepost 23 on I-90 — just west of the SR-18 interchange.

The crash is blocking all lanes of of westbound I-90, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision happened before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and westbound lanes are currently closed while authorities investigate.

It is not known what led up to the collision or when the road is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.