First responders need ‘volunteer actors’ for FIFA World Cup emergency training

The Brief As Seattle prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, first responders are training for potential emergencies, with Renton playing a key role as a base camp for teams. Emergency management in Renton is seeking volunteer actors for a 2025 World Cup Exercise to simulate mass casualty scenarios, enhancing preparedness for the tournament. Volunteers will participate in simulations at Renton Memorial Stadium and Renton Highlands Neighborhood Center, with applications open online until October 3 for those aged 16 and older.



Fans are counting down the days to the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in Seattle. While excitement is growing among soccer fans across the region, first responders continue training for potential emergencies during the tournament.

All eyes will be on the matches at Lumen Field, but Renton will also play a key role during the tournament.

"A lot of people are really excited to see all these different teams come to the United States and play here locally," said MJ Thomas, emergency management coordinator for the City of Renton.

Thomas explained the Sounders’ training facility, headquartered in Renton, will be used by other teams as a base camp. Emergency management, police and firefighters have been preparing plans to protect FIFA events happening in Renton during the championships.

"We are preparing by practicing," said Thomas.

FIFA World Cup in Seattle

First responders have been training and practicing for more than a year to prepare for any possible worst-case scenarios. As the tournament gets closer, emergency crews are turning to the community to take their training to the next level.

"To help our first responders truly practice for anything that can be thrown at them in a mass event," said Thomas. "Building an exercise that allows us to coordinate our responses all together in a safe environment with no faults. That allows us to practice and reset, try again, and get it right."

Emergency management is looking for volunteer actors in its 2025 World Cup Exercise. The simulation will help first responders practice in a large-scale mass casualty scenario.

"It’s incredibly important for us to have a safe space to practice a real-world scenario. This allows us to have no faults and allows us to truly bring in the public so they can see that we’re taking preparedness seriously," said Thomas.

What you can do:

Volunteer actors will be needed in three different simulations. The first two simulations will be at Renton Memorial Stadium on October 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this practice, volunteers will play roles in the crowd, interact with firefighters and police, and create a realistic environment. They will also act out various injuries, symptoms, and behaviors.

"Getting your face painted up with Moulage, that’s a type of artistry that allows us to simulate blood and broken bones. So that we can really simulate a valid scenario for our first responders to truly practice in," said Thomas.

Thomas said the third simulation will be at the Renton Highlands Neighborhood Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will act as members of the public arriving at a "Family and Friends Reception Center" following a mass casualty event. The volunteers will roleplay the check-in and intake process, ask questions and updates on the injured, portray emotional responses, and interact with city staff.

"We have a situation planned for anything that’s going on," said Thomas.

Applications for volunteer actors are available online through Oct. 3. Actors must be 16 years of age or older to participate. High school students who volunteer will receive credit for community service hours.

