Guardrail pierces through car in I-5 crash near Everett, WA

The Brief A guardrail pierced through a car in a crash on southbound I-5 near Everett on Monday morning. Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer on the road.



A guardrail pierced through a car in a crash that happened on I-5 near Everett Monday morning.

What they're saying:

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-5, north of Exit 189. When crews arrived, they found a guardrail had pierced the front of the car all the way through to the back window.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

100 Deadliest Days of Summer

Big picture view:

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer on U.S. roadways.

What you can do:

The EFD shared several safety tips to help the public avoid serious crashes:

Slow down and follow the speed limit.

Keep appropriate space between vehicles.

Use your turn signals.

Keep your eyes on the road.

Put the cell phone down while driving.

If you're feeling tired, pull over to rest.

Always wear your seatbelt.

Drive sober.

Be patient and courteous.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Everett Fire Department.

