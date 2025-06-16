Hand-built Vashon Island, WA castle hits market for $1.25M

The Brief "Turner Castle," a unique fairytale-inspired home on Vashon Island, is listed for $1.25 million, featuring medieval aesthetics like gargoyles and a mini moat. Created by Lee Turner, the castle was inspired by a sandcastle figurine and built largely by Turner himself, with features including a trapdoor wine cellar and a three-story turret. After more than 20 years, Turner is ready to sell the property, offering a storybook setting to new owners.



If you've ever dreamed of living in a fairytale, a one-of-a-kind home on Vashon Island might make that fantasy come true — for $1.25 million.

The property, dubbed by the creator as "Turner Castle," is attracting national attention for its medieval aesthetic, complete with gargoyles and a functioning mini-moat.

After seeing the listing go viral on "Zillow Gone Wild," FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Sotheby’s real estate brokers for the story behind the storied property.

Washington castle hits the market

For more than 20 years, it’s been owned by just one couple: Lee and Sheri Turner.

"Honestly, I’m amazed that I was ever able to do this," Lee said, standing on the roof encircled by stucco castellations he crafted by hand.

The 74-year-old artist and former philosophy student said he was inspired by a simple birthday gift from his wife: a tiny sandcastle figurine. That trinket sparked a vision. Turner didn’t have formal training in architecture, but he did have determination, and an architect father-in-law.

"I went to him and I said, ‘Hey, could you help me build something similar to this castle-looking thing?’" Turner said. "And he says, ‘No,’ but he says, ‘You can.’"

And he did. Turner began construction in the mid-1990s, completing the castle just before the year 2000. He did most of the work himself, including bending the metal railing that spirals up the three-story turret.

Another fantastical feature is the trapdoor wine cellar on the first floor that can hold upwards of 250 bottles.

From the candelabras to the Rapunzel-worthy balcony, every detail of the home evokes a storybook setting. Now, for the first time ever, Turner is ready to pass the keys — and the dream — on to someone else.

"Kind of like living a fantasy here," he said. "I was amazed that I was able to accomplish this."

The home is currently listed for $1.25 million.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

