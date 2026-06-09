Seattle's Harborview Medical Center prepares for increased disease risk amid World Cup

The Brief Harborview Medical Center is preparing for an increased risk of disease transmission this summer. Health experts say the large crowds throughout the FIFA World Cup can lead to the spread of respiratory viruses like cold viruses and rhinovirus. Hantavirus and Ebola are not expected to pose a significant threat to visitors and residents in Seattle, according to officials.



Harborview Medical Center is preparing for an increased risk of illness transmission due to the influx of Seattle visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Thousands of domestic and international visitors are expected to travel to the Emerald City throughout the World Cup, potentially increasing disease transmission, according to health officials.

What we know:

Health officials and infectious disease experts are preparing the city for an increased illness transmission risk this summer.

Ebola and hantavirus have taken over recent headlines and concerns. However, health officials say that the two diseases will not pose a risk in Seattle.

Harborview Medical Center

What they're saying:

Dr. John Lynch, associate medical director at Harborview Medical Center, says UW Medicine is ready to identify and treat patients with various infectious diseases.

"We are still seeing a lot of respiratory viruses, including cold viruses and rhinovirus, as we enter into the summer season here in the Pacific Northwest," Lynch said.

What you can do:

Lynch encourages visitors and residents to take proper precautions in large, crowded spaces. Officials are mainly concerned about the spread of common respiratory illnesses that spread in large crowds, like measles.

"My recommendations are to make sure you are up to date with all recommended vaccines and to consider wearing a mask or respirator (N95 or similar) whenever in a crowded indoor or outdoor setting," Lynch said.

Local perspective:

UW Medicine recently brought a new diagnostic instrument to its Laboratory Medicine and Pathology Department in Renton. The device allows for fast testing of patients' specimens for various health conditions, and its Renton location makes it an ideal option for testing near Sea-Tac Airport.

The Source: Information in this article came from UW Medicine.

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