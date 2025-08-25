Seattle's Space Needle to host Base 2 Space climb for Fred Hutch

The Brief The Space Needle's annual Base 2 Space event on September 28 allows participants to climb its 98 open-air flights of stairs to support Fred Hutch's cancer research and foster community engagement. Twelve Spire climbers will ascend the Space Needle's 40-foot mast, with the top ten fundraisers from last year rewarded with this unique opportunity on August 29. Participants can enjoy stunning views of Seattle while contributing to the over $4.5 million raised for Fred Hutch's cancer research, with more than 2,500 climbers expected to join the event.



The Space Needle will open its 98 open-air flights of stairs on Sept. 28 for the annual Base 2 Space event, where limited participants climb to the top to support Fred Hutch's cancer research and bring the community together.

Twelve Spire climbers have earned the opportunity to climb the Space Needle's 40-foot-mast, which is 605 feet in the air and more than 60 stories above the ground. On Aug. 29, the Space Needle is rewarding the top ten unique fundraisers of last year with the opportunity to climb the Spire.

What is Base 2 Space in Seattle?

With 832 steps, the Base 2 Space route opens an exclusive opportunity for participants to take in incredible views of downtown Seattle, Mt. Rainier and the Puget Sound while connecting with the community to contribute to the over $4.5 million raised by the event for Fred Hutch's groundbreaking cancer research.

More than 2,500 climbers are expected to trek the Space Needle. For those who are not ascending the iconic landmark, plenty of people gather at the base of the Space Needle for music and fun.

What To Know:

The average participant completes the climb in 20 to 30 minutes, while top climbers finish in as little as four to seven minutes. Although this is not technically a race, participants are recommended to be able to complete 20 to 30 minutes of exercise.

All climbers will select their own start time during registration, for scheduling convenience. The deadline to change the start time for participants has passed, as it was on Aug. 1.

Event staff will release individual climbers onto the stairs to begin their ascent every 10-to-15 seconds.

If participants change their minds about climbing to the top mid-way through their ascent, they can take the marked exit point at the 100-foot mark.

Don't worry, once participants reach the 520' Observation Deck after reaching the top, they will take the elevator back down. If participants want to climb more than once, they can donate an additional $25 per climb.

Once participants make it to the top, they are encouraged to stick around at the top of the Space Needle to enjoy the view from the outdoor and indoor observation decks.

What To Bring:

Sometimes it can be difficult to gauge what to bring and what to wear to events like this, especially if people are attending without participating in the actual climb.

For participants, there will be a bag check area for personal items and the Space Needle said not to bring backpacks, baby carriers, pets, selfie sticks, sharp objects, firearms, flammable materials or hazardous chemicals or materials are allowed in the stairwells.

Athletic shoes and sports attire appropriate for the event are required. Clothing may not display or contain content, images, artwork, or material that is political in nature, inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, discriminatory, tortious, defamatory, slanderous, or libelous or otherwise inconsistent with the Sponsor’s reputation and must be suitable for audiences of all ages. If these are violated, there is a chance of disqualification.

How does Base 2 Space help Fred Hutch?

Why you should care:

Fred Hutch marks its 50th anniversary in 2025, with the mission to unite individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide. The independent non-profit cancer center is based in Seattle and is the only National Cancer Institute-designed cancer center in WA.

Here's how to attend Base 2 Space:

Online registration is open through Friday, Sept. 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Because it is after June 1, adult registration is $90 and the youth registration fee for children aged 8-17 is $55. The registration fee goes toward Base 2 Space operational costs and the Space Needle Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to investing in innovative ideas and approaches.

"The Space Needle Foundation is committed to supporting organizations who are at the forefront of transforming the future and who make a positive difference in the Puget Sound region," the Space Needle website said.

Anyone 8-years-old or older can climb, but children 10-years-old and under must be accompanied by a legal parent or guardian.

If a participant registers to climb by Aug. 1 and meets the $200 fundraising minimum, they will be guaranteed to receive a shirt and a medal.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Space Needle website and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

