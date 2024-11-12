WA HOV violator used skeleton head in passenger seat

A Washington driver was pulled over for violating the high-occupancy vehicle lane. The problem? There was only one occupant.

When a Washington State Patrol trooper pulled the driver over, they found a Halloween decoration tied to the headrest.

Once questioned, Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver claimed the skeleton head was there as a crime deterrent.

"Not sure if this would work!," Trooper Johnson said in response to the driver's claim it would prevent people from stealing their tools.

