Troopers investigate drive-by shooting on I-5 in Seattle

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened on I-5 near Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a Toyota Corolla was struck twice by someone driving a silver GMC SUV on northbound I-5 at James St. just after 5 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle had two bullet holes in it. Troopers are uncertain if the suspect used a gun or a BB gun.

At this point in the investigation, there is no suspect description.

The victim was uninjured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.