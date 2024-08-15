Troopers investigate drive-by shooting on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened on I-5 near Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Thursday.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a Toyota Corolla was struck twice by someone driving a silver GMC SUV on northbound I-5 at James St. just after 5 a.m.
The victim’s vehicle had two bullet holes in it. Troopers are uncertain if the suspect used a gun or a BB gun.
At this point in the investigation, there is no suspect description.
The victim was uninjured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.