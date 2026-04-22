In-N-Out Burger to open second WA location in Vancouver this week

The Brief In-N-Out Burger will open its second Washington location on April 23 in Vancouver, featuring a drive-thru, indoor seating and a covered patio. The restaurant will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, with extended hours until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and employ more than 100 workers starting at $19.25 per hour. The opening follows the chain’s first Washington location in Ridgefield, which debuted in August 2025.



In-N-Out Burger's second Washington location is set to open Thursday.

On April 23, In-N-Out Burger will open its doors to the public at its newest location in Vancouver.

According to In-N-Out, the restaurant will feature one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests and a covered patio with seating for 28.

When does the Vancouver In-N-Out Burger open?

The restaurant will open during regular business hours, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. It will stay open until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Where is the Vancouver, WA In-N-Out Burger located?

The new location is at 13511 Southeast 3rd Way, near the corner of Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 136th Avenue.

Michael Mitchell, a 23-year In-N-Out veteran, will manage the restaurant, which will employ more than 100 associates with a starting wage of $19.25 per hour.

The Vancouver opening follows the debut of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger in Ridgefield in August 2025.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a news release from In-N-Out Burger.

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