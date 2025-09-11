Alaska man convicted of abusive sexual contact on flight to Seattle

The Brief A 28-year-old man from Deering, Alaska, was convicted in Seattle of abusive sexual contact for repeatedly touching a 17-year-old on a flight. The victim alerted her mother and a flight crew after repeatedly pushing the man’s hand away. The man, Trayton C. Ballot, was arrested when the plane arrived in Seattle and faces up to two years in prison.



A Deering, Alaska man was found guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle of abusive sexual contact for repeatedly touching a 17 year old on a flight to Seattle.

Trayton C. Ballot, 28, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2025, when the Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

A jury deliberated for about an hour following a two-day trial before finding Ballot guilty.

The backstory:

According to court records, the victim was traveling with her mother and a friend and was seated in the window seat next to Ballot, who was in the middle seat. The jury found that Ballot repeatedly rubbed the inner thigh of the teenager for his sexual gratification.

The victim repeatedly removed Ballot’s hand, but he continued to place it on her leg. After the third time, the victim lowered her tray table and placed a stuffed animal under it to protect her lap. Despite this, Ballot attempted to place his hand on her thigh again by reaching under the armrest. The victim pressed down on the stuffed animal to stop the assault, and Ballot removed his hand.

The victim then typed a message on her phone to her mother, who was seated in the row behind her, stating that the man next to her had touched her. At her mother's instruction, the victim alerted flight attendants who moved her to a different seat.

What's next:

Ballot faces up to two years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John H. Chun on Dec. 15, 2025.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.