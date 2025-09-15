Police investigate crash in Kent, WA

The Brief Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Kent on Monday morning. One person had minor injuries and the other was taken to a Seattle-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Kent police are investigating a single-car crash that left two people injured on Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened between South 212th Street and South 208th Street.

According to police, one person was treated for minor injuries. A second person was treated for life-threatening injuries, and King County medics took that person to a Seattle-area hospital. Their condition is not known.

When FOX 13 Seattle arrived at the scene, they found a car with significant damage.

It's unknown what led up to the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

