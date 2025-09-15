Police investigate crash in Kent, WA
KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating a single-car crash that left two people injured on Monday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened between South 212th Street and South 208th Street.
According to police, one person was treated for minor injuries. A second person was treated for life-threatening injuries, and King County medics took that person to a Seattle-area hospital. Their condition is not known.
When FOX 13 Seattle arrived at the scene, they found a car with significant damage.
It's unknown what led up to the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested
WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge
WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court
Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents
Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.