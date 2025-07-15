The Brief A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 42-year-old mother in Lynnwood. The incident involved an unsecured firearm the child accessed while his father was asleep. The father was arrested and faces charges related to reckless endangerment and unlawful storage of a firearm.



A 44-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on Wednesday after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot his mother. The incident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of 164th St SW.

What we know:

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon and found that a 4-year-old child had accessed a loaded firearm, accidentally shooting his 42-year-old mother.

The mother was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her upper left arm. The 4-year-old also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

According to deputies, the child retrieved the firearm from his father, who was asleep on the couch at the time. Investigators said they observed multiple unsecured firearms throughout the residence.

What's next:

The father was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful storage of a firearm.

The two children, ages 4 and 9, went with other family members after the incident.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

Neighbors pulled family from smashed SUV after crash involving Pierce County Major

Travis Decker lookalike sparks manhunt confusion in Idaho

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.