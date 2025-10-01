Man arrested for keying Tesla in Seattle

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly keying a Tesla in Seattle, causing nearly $4,000 in damages. The suspect was identified through Tesla's cameras, which captured his face and license plate. He faces felony charges, with the victim's insurance covering half of the repair costs.



A man who police say was caught on camera keying a Tesla in Seattle was arrested eight weeks after the alleged crime.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, is accused of causing nearly $4,000 in damages and faces felony charges.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Aug. 9, where the victim reported that someone keyed the driver's side and hood of his Tesla while it was parked in a garage near 7th Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle.

Police said the Tesla's cameras captured the suspect in the act, and later leaving the scene in his own vehicle.

The camera recorded the suspect's face and license plate. Detectives were later able to identify the suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.

Police found the suspect in Seattle and arrested him for second-degree malicious mischief on Monday afternoon. He was booked into King County Jail, and police say they have referred charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

SPD added that the victim's insurance covered about half of the damages, and was left paying $2,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of 13-year-old sues City of Everett over cable that caused deadly bike crash

Government shutdown starts: Here's what closes during a shutdown

WA pays $9M settlement to woman who claims abuse in foster system

Seattle leaders to Trump: "Stay out of Seattle"

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.