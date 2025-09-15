Man rescued, another found dead in Everett, WA house fire

The Brief One man was rescued and another was found dead in a house fire in Everett Sunday evening. Firefighters faced heavy flames, explosions from suspected ammunition and cluttered conditions while searching the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage is estimated at $375,000.



One man was rescued and another was found dead after a house fire broke out in south Everett on Sunday.

Timeline:

According to South County Fire (SCF), more than 30 firefighters responded to a home near the corner of Center Road and 8th Avenue West at around 7 p.m. The area is about three blocks northwest of Mariner High School.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire on the back side of the home. Witnesses told crews that four people lived in the house and two were still believed to be inside. Firefighters immediately began attacking the flames and entered the home for the search.

A man in his 80s was found inside a second-floor bedroom. He was rescued and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, his condition was unknown.

SFC said there was a lot of furniture and other contents in the home, making the search for the final occupant difficult. Eventually, crews found the body of a man in his 40s on the first floor.

What's next:

Authorities said small explosions, likely from ammunition, were heard during the response. Firefighters also reported seeing possible drug paraphernalia in the home. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $375,000. Support 7 and American Red Cross volunteers are assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

SCF said the response was a joint effort with the Everett Fire Department and Paine Field Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from South County Fire.

