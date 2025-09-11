WA couple accused of child sex trafficking targeted girls who were 'struggling'

The Brief Everett police arrested two individuals in Kent on suspicion of human trafficking and promoting the commercial sexual abuse of minors. The investigation began in July when a 17-year-old girl told police she was being exploited by a couple she met on a dating site. The suspects allegedly had as many as nine women working for them, including a 13-year-old girl.



Everett police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday in Kent on suspicion of human trafficking and promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

What we know:

The arrests stem from an investigation that began in late July when an Everett police patrol officer received a report that a 17-year-old girl was being trafficked.

Detectives with the Everett Police Department's Special Assault Unit began a detailed investigation that involved multiple search warrants and revealed connections to locations throughout the Puget Sound region.

The suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, allegedly used an online dating profile to arrange sexual encounters for the victim in exchange for money.

The male suspect allegedly messaged the victim on Instagram, saying, "Let’s make some money together."

According to the police investigation, the suspects transported the victim across the Puget Sound area to meet with clients. When the victim attempted to quit the operation in early August, the suspects reportedly became verbally aggressive and threatened her.

Dig deeper:

Further investigation revealed the two suspects had between seven and nine women working for them at a time, including a minor as young as 13.

The Everett Police Department’s Special Assault Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, Violent Crime Unit, and Anti-Crime Team took the two suspects into custody in Kent on Wednesday.

In an interview after his arrest, the male suspect said he specifically targeted girls who appeared to be struggling financially and lacked a supportive community.

What they're saying:

"Offenders who prey on young women online exploit trust and cause lasting harm," said Everett Police Chief John DeRousse. "Holding them accountable is essential to protecting our community, sending a clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated, and ensuring that our most vulnerable are safeguarded from those who would try to exploit them."

Both individuals were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, human trafficking, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

What's next:

The suspects will be arraigned in court. Prosecutors will review the case and determin what charges will be filed.

