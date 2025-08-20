Everett, WA mayor calls out Kroger for closing more grocery stores

The Brief Kroger plans to close six Fred Meyer and QFC stores in western Washington, citing theft and financial reasons, but Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin argues the closures prioritize profits over community needs. Despite an 82% drop in shoplifting at the Casino Road Fred Meyer, Mayor Franklin believes Kroger is using crime as a pretext for closing stores in less profitable locations. The closures are expected to impact families and increase pressure on food banks, as they rely on donations from local grocery stores for supplies.



After Kroger announced it will close more stores in western Washington later this year, some believe the grocery corporation is putting profits over people.

"A lot of people who live in our Casino Road community commute by foot, so this has been their primary grocery store to shop for their basic needs," said Mayor Cassie Franklin of the City of Everett.

The Ohio-based company blamed "a steady rise in theft" among their reasons for closing six Fred Meyer and QFC stores through October, but Mayor Franklin says the CEO cited "financial reasons" when they spoke on Monday.

"We have done shoplifting emphasis stings, we've done emphasis patrols, we have created a buffer zone around that store and crime is down in all areas, especially shoplifting," said Mayor Franklin.

By the numbers:

Crime data from the Everett Police Department shows an 82% drop in shoplifting since 2020 at the Fred Meyer on Casino Road in Everett.

Mayor Franklin says these upcoming grocery store closures will negatively impact families in western Washington, and she believes Kroger is using crime to mask its main reason for this decision.

"I think they’re closing it down because they want to be in locations where they make more money," said Mayor Franklin.

Why you should care:

Some retirees on a fixed income, like Dean Ferguson, also don't believe crime is a good excuse for the closures.

"They're a big corporation like Walmart, Home Depot - they already factor in shrinkage," said Ferguson.

Ferguson believes this will also put pressure on food banks, increasing demand while hurting supply.

"All the grocery stores here in town, when something gets close to expiring, or they're going to rotate vegetables through, they send it here," said Ferguson. "So if Fred Meyer closes, the food banks are going to have less produce, less canned goods, less bread."

For now, Mayor Franklin says the City of Everett is conducting outreach to connect families to other available grocery stores.

