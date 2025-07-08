Man hospitalized after Everett shooting

The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot in Everett early Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate a suspect, and the investigation into what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.



A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Everett.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Avenue West and West Casino Road after 3:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the injured man, who was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

(Everett Police Department)

Police and a K-9 unit searched the area to find the suspect but could not find them.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Everett Police Department.

