Man killed in Tacoma deadly shooting, police investigating
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive male on South Orchard Street near Stanford Street in the Fircrest neighborhood, just west of Cheney Stadium.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
Personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and later pronounced the man dead.
Detectives are now investigating this incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off
First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where
Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.