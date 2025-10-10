Man killed in Tacoma deadly shooting, police investigating

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man found on South Orchard Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide and urge anyone with information to call 911.



Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive male on South Orchard Street near Stanford Street in the Fircrest neighborhood, just west of Cheney Stadium.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and later pronounced the man dead.

Detectives are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911.

