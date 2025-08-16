The Brief Rhyan Vasquez was sentenced to over 23 years for raping his ex-girlfriend on the day of his prison release. The assaults occurred in multiple locations, including a state park and a portable bathroom in Tacoma. Evidence included photos, cell phone records, DNA, and Vasquez's admissions, leading to his conviction.



A Marysville man was sentenced to more than 23 years behind bars for a rape he committed on the day of his release from prison.

Rhyan Vasquez received a 23-year and four-month prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree rape (domestic violence) for a series of violent incidents that happened in July 2019.

The backstory:

On the same day of his release from the Clallam Bay Corrections Center, Vasquez was picked up by his ex-girlfriend, who was assaulted and raped multiple times on the way home, according to the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.

When the victim tried letting Vasquez out at a bus stop, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, bit her thumb, and threw her phone into the woods. Vasquez is accused of assaulting the victim after taking control of the vehicle, and threatening to kill her and assault her new boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Vasquez later sexually assaulted the victim in Jefferson County and raped her twice in Tacoma.

Evidence of Vasquez's assaults included photographs of the victim's injuries, cell phone records, DNA evidence and his own admissions of physical violence.

What they're saying:

"It took a tremendous amount of courage and fortitude to report this crime and then see it through to the end. I am glad the jury held the Defendant accountable and that the Judge issued a sentence that was commensurate with the gravity of the offense. This conviction reflects the tireless efforts of Deputy Prosecutor Holly Graham, whose meticulous preparation and compelling presentation of evidence ensured a just ending to this case," said Jefferson County Prosecutor James Kennedy at the sentencing.

The victim also released an impact statement, which can be read below:

Vasquez's criminal history

Dig deeper:

Vasquez was also arrested in 2019, where he was accused of violently assaulting and threatening to kidnap his ex-girlfriend. He was booked on first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

Vasquez's criminal history includes first-degree robbery, eluding, third-degree theft, assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.