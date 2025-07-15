Maverick Gaming to close 4 WA casinos following rule change

Maverick Gaming's multi-state operation is in the midst of a shakeup. The company has announced they are shutting down the following four casinos in Washington.

Dragon Tiger Casino in Mountlake

Palace Casino in Lakewood

Silver Dollar Renton

Roman Casino in Seattle

Why are Washington casinos closing?

What they're saying:

"This decision follows the Washington Gaming Commissioners’ choice to shut down the centralized surveillance petition, which was intended to support Washington Cardrooms," read a section of their website.

Maverick Gaming operates 19 properties in Washington, five in Nevada, and three in colorado.

Dig deeper:

Company representatives point to threats to their their gaming and profit model from the recent vote by the gaming board in Washington. They say recent moves by the board will impact their ability to compete.

"In the decision considerations, the gaming board compared Washington cardroom casinos (15 tables) to mega casinos that attract higher volumes of traffic, impacting our operations. The lack of centralized and advanced surveillance technology, in contrast to what is available in larger establishments, has further hindered our ability to compete effectively," read a section of their website.

The Source: Information in this story came from

