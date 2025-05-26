WSP seeks help finding missing Kent, WA man considered at-risk

The Brief Troopers are asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Dale Coleman. He went missing on Sunday, and is considered at-risk because he requires medication and may need assistance returning home. Anyone who sees or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is considered at risk.

What we know:

According to the WSP, authorities are searching for 33-year-old Dale Coleman, and he is considered at risk because he requires medication and may be unable to return home without help.

Authorities say Coleman was last seen on Sunday, May 25 at around 11 a.m. in the area of South 248th Street in Kent, Washington.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 25-5900.

This Endangered Missing Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Kent Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

