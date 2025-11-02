Mom seeks justice after son was killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Standing near the intersection of 10th and Pike, where Michelle Reese lost her son Robert Fleeks Jr. more than a month ago, she told FOX 13 that she could still feel his presence.

"Last week I came up here and I prayed," Reese said.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, the 26-year-old was shot in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, then later died at the hospital, according to Seattle Police. Reese said her son was in the area getting pizza when that happened.

"I’m emotional, I’m upset, I’m also grateful to God but at the same time, I’m definitely grieving and hurt," Reese said.

Michelle Reese and her son

She added, there are four people suspected of being involved in her son’s murder, but more than a month later, she says there are still no arrests.

"It’s very unsettling, and it doesn’t make me feel safe, it doesn’t make my family feel safe," Reese said.

As she waits for answers, Reese remembers the happier times. "He had a smile that would really light up the room," Reese said.

Robert and his unborn child

She’s also looking toward the future, as her son was expecting a child. It will be a moment that he sadly will miss.

"He’s full of love, very much a leader," Reese said. In the meantime, all she wants is justice for her first-born son.

"My son, he is a human, he is a person, he belongs to a whole bunch of family, he is connected, no one deserves to lose their life for no reason at all," Reese said.

What you can do:

If anyone has information about this, you can call Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. The family also has an email set up; you can reach out at justicerobertfleeksjr@gmail.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.