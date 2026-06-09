New smart kiosks to be unveiled downtown Seattle

The Brief Seattle is installing 50 interactive digital kiosks that provide real-time transit information, navigation and public services. The first kiosk is debuting at First Avenue and Pike Street, with additional units planned for downtown and neighborhoods including Ballard and West Seattle. The kiosks will offer free Wi-Fi, a 911 call button, local event information and are expected to generate about $1.1 million annually for downtown programs.



One of the most iconic intersections in Seattle is getting an 8-foot digital upgrade.

City officials are unveiling "IKE Smart City" kiosks in downtown Seattle, with the first one coming to the First Avenue and Pike Street intersection. IKE (Interactive Kiosk Experience) is a network of touchscreen digital kiosks that provide real-time information and navigation.

An IKE smart kiosk covered before its unveiling. (Downtown Seattle Association)

What To Know:

The network is already existent in more than 25 cities nationwide. Now, 50 kiosks are being deployed throughout Seattle to help pedestrians, transit commuters and drivers.

The kiosk rollout in Seattle is happening in two phases, with 30 initially coming to downtown, then 20 in surrounding neighborhoods, including Ballard, SODO, University District and West Seattle.

Here's a look at what each kiosk provides:

Multimodal navigation: The kiosks are integrated with the Seamless Seattle program, providing users with real-time bus routes, light rail arrivals, and pedestrian walking paths from each location.

Complimentary Wi-Fi: Each kiosk will have a free Wi-Fi hotspot for anyone to use, including those without data plans.

Public safety: All kiosks are equipped with a 911 emergency call button.

Local support: Nearby businesses and organizations are automatically listed on kiosks at no cost, and 25% of annual screen time will feature non-commerical, public interest content promoting local events, nonprofits and civic initiatives.

Digital art showcase: The screens also function as digital public art galleries, showcasing local and national artists.

Equitable access: Provides nearby shelter options, job boards and civic tools (AlertSeattle, Find It, Fix It) for those without personal devices.

Downtown revenue: The kiosks are expected to bring in an estimated $1.1 million per year in advertising revenue, which will be reinvested into downtown programming.

What's next:

The first IKE Smart City kiosk will be at First and Pike. Leadership from the Downtown Seattle Association and Metropolitan Improvement District will unveil the kiosk on Tuesday.

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