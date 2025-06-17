This WA school district is banning cellphones for younger students

The Brief The Northshore School District is implementing a new cellphone and smart device ban for elementary and middle school students, with limits for high schoolers, effective next school year. This decision aims to boost student engagement and focus, following a state call for updated policies and positive pilot results in some Northshore schools.



As students begin summer break, the Northshore School District is already preparing for the next academic year by implementing a new cellphone and "smart device" ban for elementary and middle school students. High schoolers will face limited usage of their devices.

What we know:

The move comes as educators and parents grapple with the pervasive distraction of mobile devices. Teachers frequently encounter students glued to screens, disrupting classroom learning. The district noted that devices not only distract the user but can also derail other students.

Northshore's new policy follows a call from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal last August, urging schools to update their cellphone policies for the 2025-26 school year. Over the past year, Northshore studied student engagement and formed a "Mobile Devices in Schools Task Force."

Under the new rules, personal mobile devices are prohibited in all early childhood programs, elementary schools, and middle schools. The district recommends students leave devices at home or keep them turned off and stored in backpacks. Teachers who see devices will confiscate them for the day.

For high school students, device use is restricted to before and after school, passing periods, and lunch. Cellphones are not permitted in classrooms.

Several Northshore schools that piloted this policy reported positive changes, including increased student focus, attention, and comprehension, along with fewer fights and less bullying.

While two bills introduced in the last legislative session aimed to guide Washington school districts on cellphone bans, they did not advance out of committee. Other districts, including Peninsula and North Thurston, implemented similar policies last year. Some Seattle middle schools are also testing new policies, with more districts expected to announce changes over the summer.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Northshore School District and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

