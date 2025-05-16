The Brief The Northwest Folklife Festival returns to Seattle Center from May 23-26, featuring music, dance, storytelling, and vendors. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $20 per person helps support the festival. The 2025 theme is "Ikigai," a Japanese concept encouraging self-exploration and finding purpose.



One of Seattle’s iconic celebrations of music, culture and community is back this Memorial Day weekend.

The Northwest Folklife Festival returns to the Seattle Center from May 23 to May 26, bringing together thousands of performers, artists, vendors and guests for four days of live entertainment and cultural exploration.

This year marks the festival's 54th year, which has grown into one of the largest community-powered arts events in the country. Keep reading to learn more.

The Northwest Folklife Festival is free — but donations are encouraged

Admission to the Northwest Folklife Festival is free, but donations are strongly encouraged at the entrances.

Organizers suggest a $20 donation per person, which helps support production costs, artist compensation and staff wages.

More than 20 stages and hundreds of performers

Northwest Folklife festivalgoers can expect a packed schedule with more than 20 stages of live music, dance, storytelling and cultural presentations. From folk and indie artists to traditional global music and youth showcases, the lineup offers something for all ages and interests. The grounds will also be filled with hundreds of local vendors, artists and food stalls.

Visit the festival's website to see the full entertainment lineup.

2025 theme: Ikigai

The 2025 cultural focus for this year's festival is Ikigai, a Japanese concept meaning "a life worth living."

Building on the past themes of Metamorphosis, Lagom and Meraki, Ikigai continues the journey of self-exploration, encouraging individuals to discover their purpose by embracing life’s complexities and inviting reflection on personal and social dimensions of fulfillment.

Festival organizers say the theme is about "showing up authentically, trusting the process, and allowing your purpose to come into view, often when you least expect it."

What are the hours of the 2025 Folklife Festival?

The festival will take place at Seattle Center, with events centered around the International Fountain, Fisher Pavilion and Armory Food and Event Hall.

Friday, May 23: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, May 24: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, May 25: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, May 26: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Parking and transit tips

Driving is an option with multiple garages around Seattle Center, but festival organizers recommend taking public transportation or ride-booking services to avoid congestion.

Accessible parking at the Seattle Center

Seattle Center offers accessible parking across several locations. All Seattle Center garages include designated accessible spots. If these are full, visitors can check with the attendant on duty for availability.

Mercer Garage

67 accessible stalls (Levels B & C)

Near McCaw Hall sky bridge

Note: Not van-accessible due to height restrictions

5th Ave. North Garage

24 accessible stalls total

8 van-accessible stalls

1 stall includes an EV charging station

Theatre Commons ADA Lot

6 accessible stalls

3 are van-accessible

Includes accessible pick-up/drop-off area

Additional drop-off on Mercer St. near Cornish Playhouse

School District Lot (5th Ave. North and Harrison St.)

6 total stalls

1 accessible stall

5 van-accessible stalls (lower lot, southwest corner)

What is Northwest Folklife?

Northwest Folklife is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual festival.

Since 1972, its mission has been to celebrate the Pacific Northwest’s rich cultural diversity through accessible, inclusive programming.

The group hosts year-round workshops and performances with a focus on community connection and cultural storytelling. The seven main programs throughout the year include the Northwest Folklife Festival, the annual Cultural Focus, the Community Coordinator program, "Our Big Neighborhood," Youth Empowerment through Arts and Heritage (Y.E.A.H.) and Cultural & Creative Workforce Development and Home-to-Home.

Plan your visit

With so much happening, it’s best to plan ahead.

View the full schedule of performances and activities on the official Northwest Folklife website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Northwest Folklife Festival website.

