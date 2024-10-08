Troopers investigate deadly DUI crash in Tukwila, WA

One person is dead after a DUI crash that happened in Tukwila Monday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 24-year-old Anthony Willis is now facing charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on southbound SR-99 near SR-599.

According to WSP investigators, Willis and his 24-year-old female passenger were driving southbound on SR-99 approaching 116th in the second lane, while the victim was driving in the first lane.

At some point, Willis swerved out of his lane at a high rate of speed and struck the victim’s car, causing both vehicles to roll onto the right-hand shoulder.

Troopers say the victim, a 56-year-old Curlew man, died at the scene.

The DUI driver and his female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital.

Further details about the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.