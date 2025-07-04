Man dies in paraglider crash in Skagit County, WA

The Brief A 68-year-old man died in a paragliding crash in Skagit Valley on Thursday afternoon, shortly after taking off. The incident, involving an Evolution Revolt aircraft, is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.



A man is dead after a paraglider crash in Skagit County on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The Skagit Valley Herald reported the crash happened off Andal Road northwest of Big Lake at about 1:14 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man and after medical responders got to the scene, the 68-year-old man died from his injuries.

According to deputies, the crash happened shortly after takeoff, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The man was certified to operate the paraglider.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft involved was an Evolution Revolt. The agency will be investigating the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Skagit Valley Herald and the National Transportation Safety Board.

