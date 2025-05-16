Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

The Brief A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a car late Thursday night while crossing the street in Seattle's South Park neighborhood. The 23-year-old driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment; the incident remains under investigation.



A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car late Thursday night in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

Investigators said officers responded to the intersection of 14th Avenue South and South Henderson Street at about 11 p.m. after reports of a crash that involved a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.

Seattle fire crews performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injuries.

According to police, the man was crossing the street when a car hit him. The driver, a 23-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Officers found no signs of impairment.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.