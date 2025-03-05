Small plane reported missing near Gorge Amphitheater in WA, search underway

The Brief A small plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, went missing near the Gorge Amphitheater on Tuesday after departing Yakima for Chelan. Marine units and drones searched throughout the night but suspended their efforts at 3:45 a.m. It was announced that the search would resume during daylight hours.



A search is underway after a small plane went missing near the Gorge Amphitheater on Tuesday.

A Cessna Skyhawk Plane (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

What we know:

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), a Cessna Skyhawk departed Yakima Tuesday afternoon, bound for Chelan. Both the GCSO and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office were notified around 11 p.m. that the plane was missing, and a search began shortly afterward.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

Timeline:

At approximately 3:11 a.m., the GCSO reported that marine units and drones had been deployed to search the area where the plane's last known data was recorded, near the Gorge Amphitheater along the Columbia River.

At 3:45 a.m., the GCSO suspended the search after boats and drones could not find the plane. The search would resume at daylight.

Further details are expected to be provided by the GCSO’s public information officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.